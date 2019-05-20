While investigating the report of a stolen vehicle on Saturday, Lake Hallie police officers not only recovered the stolen vehicle, they also arrested a total of seven people, mostly on drug charges.
According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department:
Police officers were following up on a stolen vehicle report in the 11500 block of 13th Avenue on Saturday, May 18 at approximately 2:30 p.m. when they observed a vehicle involved in "suspicious behavior" and conducted a traffic stop. The department's K-9, Kita, was deployed, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Occupants Shane Coffield, 28, and Margaret Stolp, 24, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody for possession.
During the traffic stop, officers were advised of a fight in progress in the 11500 block of 12th Avenue. Neighbors reported multiple subjects in the driveway were attempting to hide a car in the driveway with carpet and plywood — the same car that was stolen earlier from a business in Eau Claire. Armecco Flemino, 24, of Lake Hallie gave officers a false name and was arrested for obstructing an officer, while Jasmin Conro, 39, of Bloomer, and Dorcas Karnga, 36 of Marshfield, were arrested for meth possession. An adult female and adult male escaped through a hole in the floor of the trailer home located on the property, while three other adults were released at the scene.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The next day, officers returned to the residence and found owner of the property, Adam Hays, 31, and Ashley Gunder, 23, both of Lake Hallie. Hays was taken into custody after resisting officers. While taking Hays into custody, officers learned he just committed theft at a local gas station and was booked into the Chippewa County Jail for maintaining a drug trafficking place, resisting/obstructing and retail theft. Gunder was uncooperative with officers and arrested for resisting/obstructing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.