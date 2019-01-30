LAKE HALLIE — Two Eau Claire men — and their fellow diners — were in for a whopper of a surprise at a local fast food restaurant Tuesday night after Lake Hallie police offers, acting on a tip, busted an alleged drug deal.
Bruce E. Carver, 44, was booked into the Chippewa County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest as well as a probation violation, while Duane L. Perkins, 39, was kept on a probation hold.
According to a release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Burger King on 120th Street after a caller stated that two men in a booth exchanged what the caller believed to be a bag of drugs and money. Officers arrived at the store and contacted the subjects, who were identified as Carver and Perkins. According to the release, officers determined a drug deal had taken place and found a bag of suspected methamphetamine in Carver's pockets.
When officers attempted to handcuff him, he ran for the exit of the store but didn't make it outside. Carver then continued to resist and attempted to disarm an officer by grabbing the officer's stun gun. The other officer then tackled Carver to the ground and a stun gun was used on Carver, who continued to resist arrest, according to the report. One of the officers received minor injuries; Carver was not injured.
Other unidentified narcotics were sent to the state crime lab for testing and other charges may be filed as a result of the testing.
