Lake Hallie has been given permission by Wisconsin’s top railroad official to widen the road at a railway crossing on 40th Avenue.
In a decision by Commissioner of Railroads Yash P. Wadhwa Wednesday, the village is allowed to expand 40th Avenue through the Union Pacific Railroad Co. crossing.
Village President Wayne Walkoviak said Lake Hallie is planning to add a right- turn lane on 40th Avenue for those going eastbound to turn south onto Highway 124, with the hopes of preventing backups in traffic near the crossing.
“We see that cars get backed up all the time there because of the lights, and there’s no good way to get out to take a right-hand turn there,” Walkoviak said, adding that increased larger-vehicle traffic makes the right-turn lane important for safety.
Currently, 40th Avenue’s crossing features two 12-foot lanes and gravel shoulders, state record show.
The improvements would upgrade the crossing to include four 11-foot lanes – one westbound and three eastbound lanes separated by a nine-foot median. Shoulders will also be widened in the move.
The crossing’s warning device will have to be updated as well, Administrative Law Judge David Albino ruled upon hearing the uncontested request.
The upgrades call for a flashing signal with a gate to be placed on the westbound side of the road, and another similar one to be placed in the median on the eastbound side. The crossing would have to have another warning device on the eastbound side, Albino wrote, since there are three lanes.
LED lights were slated to be installed by Oct. 20, 2000, but reports in 2016 found that never happened, according to the commissioner’s decision on Wednesday.
The crossing’s warning system would also have to be made more visible on the westbound side, the commissioner’s decision reported Wednesday. Brush and tree clearing have been ordered to help with that issue.
Walkoviak anticipated construction and work on the crossing to be complete by 2019.
Albino’s decision also concluded that the village of Lake Hallie would be responsible for all of the costs to extend the crossing and its surfaces, while federal and state funding would pay for the new warning devices’ materials and installation.
No residential properties are slated to be impacted by the work, but the commissioner’s report asked that Chippewa Falls be notified of the work, since it falls within 100 feet of the city’s work on local trails.
The request was heard by Albino on May 1 as required by state law.
Union Pacific Railroad Co. did not immediately return the Herald’s request for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.