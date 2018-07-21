A Lake Hallie park honoring veterans is on track to reopen late August, bearing a new concrete walkway, a veterans star, benches, a statue and a bronze donor wall.
Peace Memorial Park, with its 25 flagpoles and grove of shade trees, is a familiar sight to any Chippewa Valley resident who regularly drives Business Highway 53.
But to Mark Warns of Eau Claire, whose World War II veteran father was intimately involved in the park’s beginnings, it’s a reminder of Wisconsin veterans’ sacrifice.
Warns’ father Bud worked with former state Sen. Dave Zien, a Vietnam War veteran, to draw up early plans for the park in 1989 and 1990, Warns said.
“They put their political views aside … they got together with a lousy little piece of paper, sat down at my mother and dad’s kitchen table,” Warns said.
Warns’ mother, Letty, still lives in that house, a small residence next to the park. The house has been in the family for 60 years, Warns said, and he’s watched the area grow from “three-foot-high grass” to a sprawling, shady park.
Bud served in the Army, worked on a bodyguard detail for U.S. Gen. Mark Clark in Italy and had several encounters with General and future President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to a 1999 interview with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Research Center.
“They did care for the fellow men they fought with, big time,” Warns said of his father and Zien. “I’m glad they did what they did.”
Warns said he is “totally blown away” by the park’s progress, and praised its economic impact on the village.
“The (Lake Hallie) Food Fest can only help that park,” he said, referring to a September event celebrating local food trucks, restaurants and vendors that will take place in the park.
Workers are laying red cement, village Parks, Recreation and Tourism commission chairman Dick Larscheid said Friday.
The concrete will form a new walkway, so those with difficulty walking can walk up to the flagpoles. Recessed lighting was just installed, Larscheid said, which will illuminate the flags.
The roughly $143,000 project saw a small delay due to recent rain, but crews are “back on track,” Larscheid said.
Late August will see the end of the park’s first phase.
A second phase of construction has yet to begin – “We don’t have any design plans yet,” Larscheid said – but the village is exploring adding restrooms, pavilions and refinishing sidewalks on the other half of the park, where Food Fest and other gatherings are held.
