A Lake Hallie woman has been arrested on suspicion of her sixth drunk-driving offense.

Dawn Caldwell mug

Caldwell

Dawn M. Caldwell, 54, 13320 43rd Ave., appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-6th offense.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Caldwell to be held on a $500 cash bond, with a requirement she taking daily preliminary breath tests upon release. Caldwell will return to court April 2.

The Lake Hallie Police Department was the arresting agency. A police report was not immediately available.

