Lane sworn in as Chippewa County judge

Judge Steve Gibbs said he’s looking forward to working alongside Lane.

“Jim (Isaacson) and I look forward to having Ben’s experience and youth to help lead the courts for years to come,” Gibbs said.

Cray, 68, won the open seat in April 2008 and was re-elected in 2014.

“My watch has ended,” Cray told the audience at the conclusion of Monday’s ceremony. “It’s time for another generation to help protect and serve the people of Wisconsin.”

Cray announced in November 2019 he wasn’t seeking another term, and he never wavered on his plans to retire.

“I will always miss it, but I don’t regret it,” he said.

Cray said he intends to continue working in law, whether as a reserve judge or private cases as an attorney.

“I may have a lawsuit or two in me,” Cray said. “I would like to do some mentoring of young attorneys.”

Since the election in April, Lane has been working to close down his private practice and turn over his caseload to others.

“That was a little bittersweet to say goodbye to them,” Lane said.