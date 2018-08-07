A Madison insurance company is suing a Mondovi plumbing business in Chippewa County court, accusing the plumbing business of improperly installing gas lines in a Chippewa Falls residence, resulting a 2017 fire that caused $175,000 in damage.
The fire began at 3:30 a.m. March 4, 2017 when the homeowner “heard a loud noise” and saw signs of a fire while looking out a bedroom window, according to the lawsuit.
Glen Pelke Plumbing, Heating and Well Drilling, Inc. had installed gas tubing in 2012, which broke after repeated flexing, causing a gas leak that eventually started the fire, according to the lawsuit.
American Family Mutual Insurance Company, who insured the homeowner, is asking for $175,000 with interest, court costs and disbursements, according to the lawsuit.
Hastings Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Foundation of Hastings, Mich., which insured the plumbing company, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The residence is at 10674 70th St.
As of Tuesday evening, no court date has been set.
