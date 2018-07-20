A group of women in the late 1920s in Chippewa Falls advocated for public schools.
They advocated for their right to vote.
They believed alcohol was the root of destroying families.
And they were also members of the Chippewa Falls chapter of the Women’s Ku Klux Klan.
The group stemmed from a national women’s organization that began under the Ku Klux Klan after the fraternal group was re-started in 1915, according to research by Chippewa Falls Senior High School history teacher John Kinville.
Kinville is writing a book about the local women’s group and their members, reaching out to family members of the women who appear on the chapter’s register and digging through newspaper and library archives.
He’s received anonymous photos, tips and information, while also meeting with local families who either knew or weren’t aware of their grandmother’s past.
“It’s not the easiest thing in the world to approach a relative and say, ‘Um, by the way, your grandmother was in the Chippewa Falls Ku Klux Klan.’” It’s a hard topic to breech,” Kinville said. “…The way they approached it was, ‘Wow, that’s not something we were fully aware of.’ They had heard some rumors about their grandfather but not their grandmother.”
Since beginning the book in February, Kinville has so far been in touch with two families who have relatives that were in the organization, and though it can be a lot for a family to process, he said they have been accepting of what was.
“For the most part people have, they’ve been good about it. They view it as, well, that happened at a specific time and place in which things were different, and they were good about (it),” Kinville said. “It doesn’t meant they were happy, nor should they be.”
Family members of the women declined to speak to the Herald for this story.
All of the women who belonged to the Chippewa Falls organization from 1927 to 1931, when it disbanded, are deceased, along with a majority of their children. Kinville is mainly interacting with grandchildren of the women.
“We tend to put our grandparents on a pedestal that is higher than most of our relatives, so in most of our eyes our grandparents are these iconic figures that the heart protects very dearly,” Kinville said.
As he keeps researching and digging through information, Kinville is also looking to the public for help. He’s accepting photos, memorabilia and information — anonymous or otherwise — that could help him learn more about the local women who joined the organization.
He is also in need of more information on Tess Trainer and Nettie Bollom, two women who were the head of the local women’s group at one point.
Trainer’s history and family have been hard to pinpoint, Kinville said, as she was originally from Indiana and bounced around Wisconsin.
He has been in touch with the Bollom family, who loved their strong, faithful grandmother dearly, Kinville said.
“They describe, for the most part, a grandmother who was loving but no nonsense, that quintessential generation, didn’t say a lot, but generally a good person, and a woman who was very devout to her faith,” Kinville said. “A good wife, a good grandmother, a good mother.”
And through his research, he’s seen that viewpoints can and have changed. The women are and later do become involved in various different organizations.
For their families that are worried about dredging up family secrets or pasts, Kinville encouraged them to embrace understanding what happened.
“I don’t think you panic. It is about time and place, and part of the reason why I’m writing this book is to unmask these women,” Kinville said. “And in some cases to get them out of the scrap heap of their own family histories because some of these families may have looked back and said, ‘Well we’re not going to talk about her because she was in the Ku Klux Klan.’”
Why those iconic figures may have joined
The Ku Klux Klan of Chippewa Falls in the 1920s was slightly different than the Klan of today, Kinville explained.
The group as a whole was started after the Civil War, when the residents in southern states were fearful to lose their way of life. The Klan became what Kinville described as a terrorist organization against African Americans.
The group fizzled out until the early 1915, when a movie, Birth of a Nation, depicting the Klan as vigilantes that protected women from African American men during the war, was released, shifting the public’s view on the group.
The fraternity began again that year in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and slowly made its way north, coming to and leaving Wisconsin later than other areas, Kinville said.
In the early 1920s, the Klan was active as a men’s fraternity in Wisconsin. Though still rooted in hate, Kinville said, the groups in Wisconsin directed that hatred toward other groups.
In Chippewa Falls, that hatred was fired toward Catholics, those who drink and immigrants.
In February 1924, the group had its first cross burning in a vacant field in what is now Forest Hills Cemetery, Kinville said, near the Jacob Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company. The location, Kinville said, checked off all their boxes for hatred.
The Leinenkugel family came from German immigrants, they brewed alcohol in the past — though not at that time due to prohibition — and they were Catholic.
Local business owners, farmers and a variety of locals would join the group, while others would stay away, fearing business loss.
Meetings were held in the Mercantile Building in downtown Chippewa Falls, before the organization moved to a less obvious location, to a stable in what was Sipple’s Grove in Lake Hallie. It was a place, Kinville explained, where the group could meet further away from the large concentration of Catholics in Chippewa Falls.
Parades would occasionally stream through downtown Chippewa Falls, Kinville said, as Klan members wore their robes and hoods, their identities hidden from the community.
The priests caught on though, using licenses plates and car descriptions to out local members and put the (literal) fear of God into them about losing their jobs and practice without Catholic business.
The Klan, though, also relied on fear and scare tactics to recruit citizens into their group, Kinville said.
Members were told that one day the pope was going to command his American Catholics to rise up and kill all the Protestants in the U.S. to take over the country.
“What the Klan was good at was marketing, and their marketing was fear and hate,” Kinville said, adding that the Klan posed itself as a non-political fraternity, allowing it to spread. “If you look at the garbage that’s being funneled to the members — I mean complete garbage — you can see why some of these people would be fearful and the Klan operated on fear.”
By the late 1920’s, the Klan wanted more money. Most of the money local chapters raised or were paid through dues went to state and national offices, Kinville said.
So the group turned to the wives, figuring if the men join, the women will too, Kinville said.
The women
In 1927, the Women’s Ku Klux Klan began, rooted in the same fear that made their husbands and fathers join, Kinville said.
The women’s group followed bylaws and rituals similar to their male counterparts, Kinville said, but national organizers wanted to distance themselves from the men’s group. Robbie Gill Comer, the woman who ran the national Women’s Ku Klux Klan, moved the group out of Georgia to Little Rock, Ark.
The Chippewa Falls organization became advocates for public schools and voting rights for women, playing a part with the national group in the downfall of Democratic presidential nominee, Al Smith from New York.
Smith’s New York accent sounded foreign to those who had never heard that kind of voice, Kinville explained. He was also against prohibition and was the first Catholic major party candidate.
He was, essentially, an example of what the women’s group feared the most — and what their national organization had been telling them all along.
Women had been given the right to vote in federal elections just a handful of years earlier, Kinville said, but women in Chippewa Falls used Al Smith’s nomination as fuel to their belief that they deserved to have a voice in what went on.
“From a feminist perspective, you have this right wing, Women’s Ku Klux Klan, and they’re convincing their right wing husbands, ‘You need us to vote,’” Kinville said. “It’s the pinnacle of what they accomplish as a group.”
Smith was eventually defeated, but as the economy tumbles and small town ties suffocate the hate the group was founded on, the Women’s Ku Klux Klan in Chippewa Falls dies in 1931.
The anonymity Catholics and drinkers can take on hurts the local women’s group’s efforts, Kinville said, as many likely got to know more of the people in their small town.
The emphasis on public education was another downfall for the local group, Kinville said, as public education — as well as parochial education today — fostered relationships with people from all backgrounds and religions.
“At some point, the fear wears off, because you get to learn somebody, you know somebody personally,” Kinville said.
Knowing the women under the robe
Current ties to the Ku Klux Klan have the group sympathizing with Nazis in World War II and supporting neo-Nazi ideals. Kinville speculates part of the downfall and change of opinion in members of the Women’s Ku Klux Klan and the Klan in general stems from the hatred of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis during WWII.
“I think when you see what the Nazis do with the hatred of the Jews and the hatred of certain populations, and… once I think everybody sees where that type of rhetoric can lead, I think a lot of people are doing a lot of their own self reflections in a good way,” Kinville said.
The families that Kinville has been in contact with are now full of mixed races and religions, and are no longer part of that hateful narrative the local group was founded on.
After splitting up, Kinville said women joined, became leaders with or continued with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, which was devoutly against alcohol, Kinville explained.
Trainer, for example, became a leader with the union, Kinville said.
Others continued with or found other groups in the region, while, the stifling economy of the Great Depression kept others occupied with life or death situations at home.
“I’m finding women who had a lot of interests… they were all very church going,” Kinville said. “A lot of them have had several different interests. They’re putting their toes is several different organizations.”
Some relatives have pushed back against the book, Kinville said, but regardless he’s going to keep writing it.
Harm isn’t the intention; the high school teacher has a simpler goal.
“Education. I’m a product of Chippewa Falls’ schools,” Kinville said, adding that he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from UW-Eau Claire and a Master’s Degree from UW-River Falls. “I never thought in a million years I’d be able to write a book, and it’s the power of education. And I’ve had great teachers, great professors and it’s a great community.
“And we are not them; they are not us. But we can learn from cross generational if we’re willing to. And I think the real gift of education has always been transparency — it’s people being transparent and being able to learn.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.