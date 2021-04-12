Lee McIlquham, former Chippewa County board member, passes away at 69

“He was a straight shooter,” Marquardt said. “It was his down-to-earth and common sense. He told it like it was. He voted ‘no’ a lot, just because he could sometimes.”

Former board Chairman Paul Michels of Bloomer said he enjoyed working alongside McIlquham.

“Lee constantly searched for ways to make Chippewa County a better place with the best balance of governing (government) and our God-given rights along with our constitutional rights to have the best civil community possible for the people,” Michels said. “Lee’s big smile is what caught your attention, but when you got to know him, it covered a man that cared for everyone else more than most people will ever know. Chippewa County will always be a better place because of the impact Lee McIlquham left on it.”

McIlquham earned a degree in agriculture from what is now Chippewa Valley Technical College. He joined the board in 2002, defeating Mary Lindquist on a mere 61-57 vote. He was known for voting against spending measures: he voted against creating a county administrator position in 2006 and voted against a countywide “wheel tax” in 2014.