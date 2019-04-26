Richard Leinenkugel, president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, was recently honored by Marquette University in Milwaukee.
The class of 1980 graduate was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year Award by the university’s College of Business Administration.
The university said in its announcement of the award that the Marquette University’s Alumni National Awards celebrate alumni who represent the true spirit and mission of the university, and that Leinenkugel lives out the Marquette values daily through volunteering and giving back.
Leinenkugel graduated from Marquette and went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. Afterwards he returned to the brewing business for his first sales job in 1987.
Since then, the university said, he has upheld his family’s history of hard work and excellence.
In the press release, Leinenkugel credited the university with helping push him forward.
“Marquette challenged me to think critically, to set goals and prepared me both intellectually and morally to accomplish those goals,” Leinenkugel said.
In addition to work in public service with the Waukesha County Board of Supervisors and as Wisconsin’s secretary of commerce, Leinenkugel has been director of the College of Business Administration Alumni Association, a reunion committee member and a host for CIRCLES events. Dick also serves on the boards of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley and the Marshfield Clinic Health System.
