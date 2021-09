Leinenkugel family kicks off 154 mile bike ride to celebrate company's history

The Leinenkugel 6th Generation is beginning a 154 Mile Bike Ride this week to celebrate 154 years of brewing beer. Katie Leinenkugel will take over the Leinenkugels’ social media pages to document their journey along the way.

The Leinenkugel’s team has teamed up with Wheel & Sprocket in Milwaukee and have mapped out a five-day, 154-mile route from Sauk City, Wisconsin, to Chippewa Falls.

Sauk City was one of the first cities that a Leinenkugel brother settled in and ran a brewery, and Chippewa Falls is where our great-great-great grandfather set up his own brewery a few years later in 1867.

The 154-mile route was chosen specifically to celebrate 154 years of brewing history in the family, and they’ll start by seeing some of the very first beer caves the family brewers used in Sauk City.

“I have too many memories to count from these bike rides since, as a family, we have been taking bike rides for 30+ years,” Katie Leinenkugel said of her family’s history of bonding through riding bike. “If you can believe it, I have memories of my sister and I being small enough to sit in the buggy attached to the back of one of our parent’s bikes and eat snacks the whole day with the wind in our faces.”

Katie, Matt, Kirk and Tony will conclude their journey on Saturday, October 2nd at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls where a finish line will be set up and a celebration to follow.

