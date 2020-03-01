Leinenkugel's re-releases Summer Shandy, holds release party

The summer season is fast approaching and a storied Chippewa Falls brewery is re-releasing the area’s favorite warm weather drink to celebrate.

Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company held a release party Friday night for its popular beer Summer Shandy at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. The drink is traditionally offered every year from March through August and Friday’s festivities saw the first sale of the drink in 2020.

Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy is a traditionally brewed Weiss beer that pairs the expected flavor of Weiss with lemonade. Leinenkugel’s says the drink is best paired with summer food such as barbecue chicken and watermelon, among other foods,

Longtime Leinenkugel’s consumer Alex Karpenske said Summer Shandy is one of the best drinks the company has to offer and he looks forward to it every year.

“It’s just a really good-tasting beer,” Karpenske said. “Not having it around every day of the year really makes it feel like an event when it comes back. It tastes great, it’s refreshing and I’ll keep buying it as long as they keep making it.”

Besides Summer Shandy being back on hand and readily available for the hundreds of patrons who walked through Leinie Lodge Friday night, a variety of other attractions adorned the festively lit space.