Leinenkugel's re-releases Summer Shandy, holds release party

The summer season is fast approaching and a storied Chippewa Falls brewery is re-releasing the area’s favorite warm weather drink to celebrate.
Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company held a release party Friday night for its popular beer Summer Shandy at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. The drink is traditionally offered every year from March through August and Friday’s festivities saw the first sale of the drink in 2020.
Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy is a traditionally brewed Weiss beer that pairs the expected flavor of Weiss with lemonade. Leinenkugel’s says the drink is best paired with summer food such as barbecue chicken and watermelon, among other foods,
Longtime Leinenkugel’s consumer Alex Karpenske said Summer Shandy is one of the best drinks the company has to offer and he looks forward to it every year.
“It’s just a really good-tasting beer,” Karpenske said. “Not having it around every day of the year really makes it feel like an event when it comes back. It tastes great, it’s refreshing and I’ll keep buying it as long as they keep making it.”
Besides Summer Shandy being back on hand and readily available for the hundreds of patrons who walked through Leinie Lodge Friday night, a variety of other attractions adorned the festively lit space.
Local band Big Deeks set the mood by providing live music throughout the event, playing upbeat drinking songs from the likes of Chuck Berry, Poison, Blink-182, Walk the Moon among others.
Patrons were also treated to light food throughout the night, “Summer Shandy” was spelled out in large gold balloons ripe for picture taking, and giveaway competition lines remained constant.
Summer Shandy release party attendee Sharon Berkeley said Leinenkugel’s is unique because most companies don’t hold large events to celebrate their brews returning to the market.
“It’s a really cool experience to come here and see so many people,” Berkeley said. “It drums up a lot of excitement to see people get excited about beer and Chippewa culture.”
Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy is now available for purchase through the summer across the country.