Leinenkugel's, Christian Yelich team up for virtual happy hour on Friday via Instagram

Leinenkugel’s and 2018 National League Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich are meeting up for happy hour on Friday.

The brewery and Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder are getting together virtually for a happy hour at 5 p.m. Friday on the Leinenkugel’s Instagram page.

Dick Leinenkugel and Yelich will talk all things beer and baseball while sharing a cold Leinie’s and answer fan questions live.

In late March, Leinenkugel’s started hosting virtual happy hours on their social platform in an effort to engage with their community while also practicing social distancing.

Previous happy hours have included appearances from Katie and John Leinenkugel.

Yelich, the 28-year old outfielder, has spent the past two years of his career with Milwaukee, earning NL MVP honors in 2018 after hitting .326 with 36 home runs and 110 runs batted in.

He followed that effort by hitting .329 with 44 home runs and 97 runs batted in across 130 games before suffering a season-ending injury in September as the Brewers qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive year, falling to eventual World Series champion Washington in the NL Wild Card Game.

Yelich inked a 7-year, $188 million extension with the Brewers earlier this year that will keep the slugger with the team through at least the 2028 season.

