Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the historic sites in Chippewa Falls is open for business.

The Leinie Lodge, a bar and merchandise shop in association with the Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls, reopened Thursday. The business had been closed since March 15 due to COVID-19 concerns and is now reopened with a wide variety of safety measures in place.

Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer master at Leinenkugel Brewing Co., said being open again is a sigh of relief for the company and it is doing everything it can to keep patrons safe should they choose to come have a drink at the Leinie Lodge.

“Our brewery team has been working throughout the pandemic, but here at the Leinie Lodge we’ve been closed since mid-March,” Leinenkugel said. “We’re so elated to be back open. We put in a lot of new procedures to help keep our guests and employees safe. And if you’re not feeling well, come back and see us another time.”