You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge reopens
0 comments
featured top story

Leinenkugel's Leinie Lodge reopens

{{featured_button_text}}
Leinie Lodge

The Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls reopened Thursday after being closed for over three months due to COVID-19 concerns.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

One of the historic sites in Chippewa Falls is open for business.

The Leinie Lodge, a bar and merchandise shop in association with the Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls, reopened Thursday. The business had been closed since March 15 due to COVID-19 concerns and is now reopened with a wide variety of safety measures in place.

Dick Leinenkugel, president and chief beer master at Leinenkugel Brewing Co., said being open again is a sigh of relief for the company and it is doing everything it can to keep patrons safe should they choose to come have a drink at the Leinie Lodge.

“Our brewery team has been working throughout the pandemic, but here at the Leinie Lodge we’ve been closed since mid-March,” Leinenkugel said. “We’re so elated to be back open. We put in a lot of new procedures to help keep our guests and employees safe. And if you’re not feeling well, come back and see us another time.”

Employees at the Leinie Lodge are required to wear facial masks and gloves to ensure every product and drink remains sanitary. In addition to this measure, stickers on the floor have been placed throughout the property to maintain six feet of social distancing, merchandise racks have been increasingly spread out, hand sanitizer is available at multiple locations and contactless door openers have been installed in doorways to enable you to open doors without touching the handles.

Lindsey Everson, Leinie Lodge store manager, said there is still seating inside and outside at the Leinie Lodge, so guests’ ability to enjoy a cold brew at the store hasn’t been hindered by COVID-19.

“You can still enjoy your beer and have a place to set it down,” Everson said. “We won’t have big communal tables for quite a while so we can keep everyone socially distanced, but we still have a great environment for you to come inside and enjoy the air conditioning while having a great beer.”

Tours of the historic Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co. facility will also return Monday, but will only take place outside of the grounds to ensure the brewing inside is not at risk.

After being closed for more than three months, Leinenkugel said he is glad to see customers’ smiling faces again, and what will happen in the remainder of 2020 at the Leinie Lodge is still to be determined based on the state of COVID-19 in the area.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing everyone come back,” Leinenkugel said. “As things change and we begin to find out how we can do things safely, we’ll do some more events while properly socially distancing and using our grounds. We’ll see where the next few months take us.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas M. Lacina
Obituaries

Thomas M. Lacina

CADOTT — Thomas M. Lacina, 74, of Cadott, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, peacefully at his cabin in Glen Flora, Wis.

Ronald Keezer
Obituaries

Ronald Keezer

Ronald W. Keezer, 80, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire. Ron was born June 4, 1940, in Eau Claire, to L…

+2
Eugene Tambornino
Obituaries

Eugene Tambornino

Eugene “Geno” P, Tambornino, 77, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle of lung cancer at HSHS Sa…

+2
John Lacina
Obituaries

John Lacina

CADOTT — John “Jack” R. Lacina, 77, of Cadott, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 19, 2020. Jack was born Feb. 11, 1943, to John …

Janice McDermott
Obituaries

Janice McDermott

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice (Jan) Mae McDermott (Buttke), 77, announces her passing Monday, June 15, 2020, after strugg…

Obituaries

Carolyn Christensen

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Carolyn “Kari” Marie (nee Mauseth) Christensen, of Oshkosh died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lakepoint Villa Assisted Living. S…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: School Reopening Guidance

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News