Let's talk trash: Earth Day cleanup being planned in Chippewa Falls

The Chippewa Falls community is planning to get together to better the city of Chippewa Falls.

Chippewa Falls Main Street is organizing an Earth Day cleanup of downtown Chippewa Falls entitled “Let’s Talk Trash,” which will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interested volunteers are welcomed to meet downtown for the event to clean up trash throughout the city of Chippewa Falls as part of the national Earth Day holiday.

Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said since the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are taking place such as social distancing and the requirement to wear a facial mask.

“We weren’t able to do it last year, but I think we can do it safely this time around,” Ouimette said. “We’ve learned a lot about social distancing and it will help us make this a great event for the volunteers who want to get involved.”

Volunteers will receive a free event T-shirt and a map of a specific region they can help clean up so the efforts will be dispersed throughout the city. Trash bags and gloves also will be provided for all volunteers.