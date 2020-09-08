Liberty Christian hopes it has new home

“We were one of the first groups to tour it,” Spate said. “We did make an offer to purchase the facility. They made a counter offer, and we couldn’t come together on a price.”

However, they got a lease worked out that both sides see as beneficial.

“We are leasing about 80% of the building. It’s about 40,000 square feet,” Spate said. “They are using 20% of the building for storage. We have set up a computer lab, a music room and classrooms.”

Spate said his group was pleased with the conditions inside the building.

“We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “This is in pretty good shape. I was surprised how well they had taken care of it. Our parents are happy with it. We haven’t gotten any negative feedback from our parents.”

While the building is outside Eau Claire or Chippewa Falls city limits, Spate said the easy accessibility off Highway 29 is another benefit.

Chad Trowbridge, Chippewa Falls School District business manager, said the lease runs through May 31. He declined to divulge the payment agreement, but said it will cover all the district’s costs for maintenance of the building.