The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will hold a fall book sale starting Friday.
The sale will be held in the library's Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room, 105 W. Central St., from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The sale will extend to Saturday, opening at 10 a.m. and ending at noon.
Books and audio-visual materials for all ages will be sold.
On Saturday, a bag sale will begin; the first bag will cost $5, the second bag $3 and all additional bags $1.
The community can donate newer, gently-used books at the library until the sale starts.
The event is free and open to the public, with no registration required.
