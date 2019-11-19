School districts and a renowned health care system are coming together to help improve the mental health of students in Wisconsin.
Representatives from 20 school districts met Tuesday at Korger Chestnut Elementary School in Chippewa Falls for a kickoff/training event in a new program called Life Tools.
Life Tools is a social and emotional learning framework developed by the Marshfield Clinic Health System to help kids regulate and manage their emotions and become more successful in everyday life.
Sarah Bangart, health educator for the Center for Community Health Advancement, said the program and the structure it provides are a great way to help improve the mental health of kids across the state while allowing Marshfield Clinic the opportunity to give back to the community.
“It provides extra mental health support that some kids need,” Bangart said. “But then as a system it is a way for us to give back to our community, because we do offer the wraparound management that goes with it.
“They are still able to get assistance from us as a health system related to some of the things that go along with teaching these skills,” she said. “We want to do our due diligence towards the mental health problem in our state, because the kids in school struggling are our future, so we need to make sure they’re getting the resources they need.”
During the all-day training session Tuesday, representatives learned how Life Tools can benefit the children they work with.
You have free articles remaining.
Life Tools is made up of eight different lessons or objectives that help divide and conquer the various aspects that make up a child’s mental health. The lessons include tackling a child’s anger, helping manage their emotions, rating their attitude along the way and helping kids settle into a new environment with as little stress as possible.
Bangart said the program sprouted out of the Youth Net after-school program at Marshfield Clinic in order to meet a need as staff noticed cases of traumatic mental health problems among elementary, middle and high school students.
“Instead of coming into an appointment, we’re able to box this curriculum together and give it to a school district,” Bangart said. “(Educators will) then able to run these groups and are able to help teach these skills to kids so they’re then able to manage their emotions and become more positive and build up their health and wellness.”
Jessica Harder, school counselor for the Cornell School District, said the methods taught during Tuesday’s Life Tools training session will help spin everyday negative situations in children’s lives into positive learning experiences and new perspectives.
“Let’s say a student gets a bad test grade,” Harder said. “If a student doesn’t know how to regulate their emotions, they might let that one bad test grade ruin their entire day. But if we help them learn how to look at the other positive aspects of their life, then we can shift that negativity into a positive.”
While the 20 school districts planning on implementing Life Tools took away plenty of information Tuesday, Harder said the real benefit of the system is seeing the improvement in students’ mental health and watching them develop into successful and happy adults.
“We hope students start improving their understanding of their own emotions and how to be self-aware and regulate their emotions in a more positive way,” Harder said. “We also hope they see other students struggling and know what they can do to help them cope.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.