List of large Christmas light displays being shared online

Chippewa Falls homeowners are sharing in the Christmas spirit this holiday season.

Chippewa Falls Main Street, an organization promoting the growth and success of downtown, is hosting an online program for Chippewa Valley residents to share points of particular holiday spirit through the rest of 2020. Interested parties can submit addresses of homes and businesses that have large Christmas light displays so others can find the addresses and view them for themselves.

Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the promotion is being put on to get Chippewa Falls residents excited during the COVID-19 plagued holiday season.

“We’re just trying to put on special events this year since there aren’t many due to COVID-19,” Ouimette said. “This is something we can continue to do every year. It’s becoming an area event and people are having fun sharing where these houses are. It’s just something we can do to make the holiday season even better for people.”

Over a dozen locations have already been posted including 124 East Elm, 115 West Wisconsin, 239 Olive St., 234 Third Ave., 904 Bluffview Court and many other homes on Bluffview Court and Circle.