Country music group Little Big Town will play Country Fest in 2019.
The four-person group—known for singles including “Girl Crush,” “Pontoon,” “Better Man” and “Little White Church”—is the first act the festival has announced for next year.
Little Big Town released its first album in 2002, and released its most recent album “The Breaker” in 2017, according to the band’s website. Its four members hosted the 2018 Country Music Television Awards in June.
A Country Fest spokeswoman couldn’t comment on what day or time slot Little Big Town will take.
Country Fest 2019 will repeat its three-day structure, running June 27-29.
The rest of the 2019 lineup is up for speculation.
“We are working really closely on one artist that has never been here before,” Country Fest coordinator Abby Maliszewski said Thursday.
