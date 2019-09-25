A little bakehouse is making big moves in the Chippewa Valley.
Little Wissota Bakehouse is an independent bakery in Chippewa Falls owned and operated by Doreen Peterson.
Since opening in late 2018, the bakery has prided itself on baking a large assortment of breads and baked goods from all-natural organic products and selling them at local farmer markets, grocery stores and pop-up cafes.
Peterson said the reason for using natural ingredients, dark chocolate instead of milk chocolate and as little sugar as possible is to allow the other flavors and textures to thrive in a world of oversaturated sugar dripping, baked-by-committee food options.
“I like to bake things that are more healthful,” Peterson said. “I like it when you can eat something but not have food fatigue afterwards. I like to eat something and feel energized and satisfied afterwards, so baking things that do that is important to me.”
The origins of Little Wissota Bakehouse date back to late 2018 when Peterson, her husband and a family friend decided after nearing retirement age it was advantageous to take up a new career and keep things fresh.
After success selling at the Chetek and Barron farmers markets, Peterson took up residence in the South Building of Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls and began to expand her operation.
After an overwhelming amount of success and demand, at the bakery’s peak production period they were supplying bread and baked goods to multiple farmer markets, grocery stores, a weekly pop-up café at Dove Healthcare and fulfilling private orders on top of it.
After thoughts of expanding to meet demand, Peterson made the long thought-out decision to pull back a bit and enjoy her time by scaling back to supplying bread weekly to Festival Foods on Mall Drive starting in October, supplying to Just Local Foods in Eau Claire and organizing and catering a pop up café at the Dove Healthcare-Wissota Health & Regional Events Center first floor cafe pop-ups on occasion.
Whenever Peterson is making or baking Little Wissota Bakehouse’s assortment of English muffins, coffee cakes, oatmeal cream pies, raspberry lemon scones, chocolate chip cookies or other products, she said the uniqueness of every piece of food that comes out is interesting, unique and wholly original.
“You and I could have the same batch of dough and by the end it would be different,” Peterson said. “There is just something about when you’re kneading and folding the dough, how much air gets pulled out, how much air gets pulled in, every baker’s hands are different. Making bread is a really unique process and every loaf you buy will be unique.”
Besides a love for the craft and having a sweet tooth herself, Peterson said being a part of a historic practice and getting to put smiles on people’s faces in the process are catalysts for waking up every day and devoting herself to the large metal ovens, rolling pins and cooking materials which line the walls of her workspace.
“When I’m baking bread I’ll sit there and think about how women have been doing this for hundreds of years,” Peterson said. “From milling grain to doing it by hand, it’s all so cool to me. The entire process feels so grassroots to me, and it hasn’t changed much since it started. Being part of the tradition is fascinating to me and at the end of the day it’s just water, it’s flour and it’s salt. You can add some other things, but that’s basically it, and I like the simplicity of that.”
Peterson said the next step for Little Wissota Bakehouse is to continue supplying quality goods to the community and taking the time to make sure every food item that makes its way out of the kitchen is one which will keep customers coming back.
