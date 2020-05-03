Local apprentices receive ascendium CVTC scholarships

EAU CLAIRE — Three Chippewa County residents are among 14 students enrolled in apprenticeship programs at Chippewa Valley Technical College who have received $1,500 Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarships from Ascendium Education Group.
Tools of the Trade scholarships help apprentices with financial need purchase expensive tools, clothing and equipment required by their trades, so they can complete their programs and secure good jobs.
Receiving scholarships are Sawyer Nesvacil and Bryce Purgett of Chippewa Falls, who are apprenticed at NEI Northern Electricians in Eau Claire, and Jeremy Stangas of Bloomer, who is apprenticed at Hudson Electric in Chippewa Falls.
The scholarships for CVTC students are among $301,500 in new Tools of the Trade scholarships to 201 construction and industrial trades apprentices with financial need enrolled in Wisconsin Technical College System programs. Ascendium received 359 applications.
Other students receiving scholarships, with the companies they are apprenticed with, include:
Electrician trade:
- Shane Craig and Brittany Mattoon, Eau Claire, Van Ert Electric; Nicklas Nesvacil and David Wolter, Eau Claire, B&B Electric; Brian Ronning, Rice Lake, NEI Northern Electricians; and Gregory Williams, Thorp.
Industrial electrician trade:
- Nate Leibfried, Wheeler, NEI Northern Electricians.
Sheet metal trade:
- Jeffrey Darnell, Wisconsin Rapids, Vantage Mechanical; Daniel Horwath, Tomahawk, Mechanical Incorporated; and Trytan Stewart, Mosinee, Stainless Specialist.
HVAC:
- Jeremiah Kosmach, Weston, Hurckman Mechanical.
Most apprenticeship programs combine up to five years of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Ascendium has supported Wisconsin apprentices with financial need since 2013, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships. Since the program started, 95% of Tools of the Trade scholarship recipients have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.
“Our scholarships help technical college students overcome financial barriers and complete highly skilled training programs so they can advance to in-demand careers,” said Richard D. George, president and chief executive officer of Ascendium Education Group. “We’re proud to help Wisconsin’s hardworking apprentices build brighter futures.”
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95% employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.