Local apprentices receive ascendium CVTC scholarships

Industrial electrician trade:

Nate Leibfried, Wheeler, NEI Northern Electricians.

Sheet metal trade:

Jeffrey Darnell, Wisconsin Rapids, Vantage Mechanical; Daniel Horwath, Tomahawk, Mechanical Incorporated; and Trytan Stewart, Mosinee, Stainless Specialist.

HVAC:

Jeremiah Kosmach, Weston, Hurckman Mechanical.

Most apprenticeship programs combine up to five years of classroom instruction and on-the-job training. Ascendium has supported Wisconsin apprentices with financial need since 2013, awarding nearly $1.5 million in scholarships. Since the program started, 95% of Tools of the Trade scholarship recipients have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.

“Our scholarships help technical college students overcome financial barriers and complete highly skilled training programs so they can advance to in-demand careers,” said Richard D. George, president and chief executive officer of Ascendium Education Group. “We’re proud to help Wisconsin’s hardworking apprentices build brighter futures.”

With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95% employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.

