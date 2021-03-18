Local author, Jackie McManus releases second book

A prominent local writer is back with her latest work.

In her book, “Related to Loon: a first year teacher in Tuluksak,” Jackie McManus takes the reader on an Alaskan adventure.

McManus was born in Stanley, Wisconsin, and lived in Gilman and Hayward before moving to Montana and then Washington. She divides her time between Washington and Wisconsin while keeping writing as a prominent focal point in her life.

McManus “turns student-of-life in a remote Alaskan village,” former Washington Poet Laureate, Kathleen Flenniken said. “From the very first poem, we recognize Jackie McManus as a skilled storyteller—playful, serious, subtle, respectful...This little book is an absolute delight.”

McManus draws on her experience in a Yup’ik community on the Alaskan tundra through poetry that reads like story. B.J. Hollars, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin and author of several nonfiction books, describes it as “breathtaking as the Alaskan landscape of which she writes.”

Teaching first and second grade and accompanied by her four-year-old daughter, it’s a compelling read from a gifted Chippewa County writer.