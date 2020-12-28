Local band Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers to appear on Ramones drummer's radio show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was feeling unsure about what was going to happen because a lot of our shows were getting cancelled, so we were feeling angry and scared,” Anderson said. “I started craving punk music, so I began listening to a lot of punk bands. It was the music I needed at the time, so we decided to go in that direction.”

Another connection between Anderson and punk music came through his parents, as his father played in a punk band in the 1980s called The Dead Sweaters who described their music as eeh-bah-bah (a.k.a. the sweet sound of throwing up).

After finding and utilizing some of his father’s old lyrics, Anderson and his bandmates have turned animosity into productivity by completing their new 13 song punk album, “What the Punk,” set to debut after Tuesday’s Marky Ramone radio show.

Due to being unemployed for the majority of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Anderson said the band is going with an old release strategy in terms of releasing their punk songs to allow them to thrive into 2021.