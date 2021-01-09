Local Birth Announcements
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have identified the man who was found dead in a lagoon in Lake Geneva as a 40-year-old man from Sharon, who had been reported missing earlier in the week. The cause remains under investigation.
The COVID-19 pandemic is already affecting events in 2021.
- Updated
Hayden Frey is set to become one of the youngest Chippewa Falls council members in recent memory.
Ardell E. Bauman, 74, took his last breaths Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19.
- Updated
2020 was a trying year for the majority of the population, but an individual in Chippewa County is doing everything she can to ease the lives …
Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.
'A new endeavor:' Small central Wisconsin community works to save state's original Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine
A religious centerpiece sits in a wooded area on the bluffs just south of La Crosse in a more-than 100 acre complex, a site for traveling wors…
PORT WASHINGTON — A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wa…
David Neil Neumann (Hutchinson at birth), 60, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly at his home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.