 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Birth Announcements
0 comments
Local Birth Announcements

Local Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recent birth announcements from the area, as provided to The Chippewa Herald.

BloomerLily Stern and Austin Durch, daughter, Ryder Victoria Durch, Jan. 2.

Eau ClaireLatia Edwards and Jorge Ortiz, son, Ismael Jorge Ortiz IV, Jan. 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Ardell Bauman
Obituaries

Ardell Bauman

Ardell E. Bauman, 74, took his last breaths Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, due to complications of Covid-19.

Laura King
Obituaries

Laura King

Laura L. King, 58, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital – Eau Claire.

David Neil Neumann
Obituaries

David Neil Neumann

David Neil Neumann (Hutchinson at birth), 60, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly at his home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Floor Session on COVID-19 Legislation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News