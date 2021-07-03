 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Birth Announcements
0 Comments

Local Birth Announcements

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recent birth announcements from the area, as provided to The Chippewa Herald.

Chippewa FallsDonald and Chelsea Loew, daughter, Brinley Lynn Loew. June 20.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lake Michigan Drownings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matthew J. Martin
Obituaries

Matthew J. Martin

Matthew J. Martin, 50, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News