 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local churches deliver no contact Thanksgiving meals
0 comments
top story

Local churches deliver no contact Thanksgiving meals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Food Virtual Thanksgiving

This October 2017 photo taken in New York, shows a Thanksgiving spread with hot spinach and mushroom dip, turkey, cornbread stuffing and sauteed brussel sprouts. A meal like this can be cooked and readied to be enjoyed in multiple homes and connected via Zoom, or virtually, during this year's Thanksgiving holiday.

 Kylie Mullen

Love Church and Menomonie Alliance Church plan to produce hundreds of meals for those in need within the Chippewa Valley. These meals will be cooked, packaged and delivered on November 26, Thanksgiving Day.

This cooking collaboration will take the necessary safety precautions considering the COVID-19 conditions. The meals will be produced in a sanitized kitchen by masked volunteers and delivered to families with a no-contact option.

The menu will consist of traditional Holiday cuisine including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and pie. Most of the food and supplies for the dining operation were donated by local businesses. said Rebecca Olson, care director at Love Church.

“We are proud of the church-business compact that formed last year and served over three hundred meals to Menomonie and the surrounding area.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deliveries are planned to take place between 10:30 and 3:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Although anyone in the Chippewa Valley may ask for a meal, those requesting outside of Menomonie may have to wait until later in the afternoon for delivery.

In lieu of delivery, patrons can choose to pick up meals at Alliance Church between noon and 1 p.m., at 502 21st Street NE. Dining room service will not be available as it has in the past.

Community members who are interested in receiving a free meal can register at wearelovechurch.com (click on events) and fill out a form. The churches ask that patrons request only one meal per person so that they can serve more of the community.

Those with questions or need help with registration can call Love Church at 715-308-9174.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laura L. Hurt
Obituaries

Laura L. Hurt

Laura L. Hurt, 56, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Ho…

Robert Rohrssen
Obituaries

Robert Rohrssen

With a heavy heart, the family of Robert Rohrssen, share with you his passing Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19. He liv…

James Wallace Sundet
Obituaries

James Wallace Sundet

James Wallace Sundet, 75, of Chippewa Falls, town of Lafayette, died suddenly and unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Odenton, Md.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Trump Calling for a Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News