Local churches deliver no contact Thanksgiving meals

Love Church and Menomonie Alliance Church plan to produce hundreds of meals for those in need within the Chippewa Valley. These meals will be cooked, packaged and delivered on November 26, Thanksgiving Day.

This cooking collaboration will take the necessary safety precautions considering the COVID-19 conditions. The meals will be produced in a sanitized kitchen by masked volunteers and delivered to families with a no-contact option.

The menu will consist of traditional Holiday cuisine including turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and pie. Most of the food and supplies for the dining operation were donated by local businesses. said Rebecca Olson, care director at Love Church.

“We are proud of the church-business compact that formed last year and served over three hundred meals to Menomonie and the surrounding area.”

Deliveries are planned to take place between 10:30 and 3:00 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Although anyone in the Chippewa Valley may ask for a meal, those requesting outside of Menomonie may have to wait until later in the afternoon for delivery.

In lieu of delivery, patrons can choose to pick up meals at Alliance Church between noon and 1 p.m., at 502 21st Street NE. Dining room service will not be available as it has in the past.