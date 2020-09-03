Local clerks: Voting twice isn't so nice

Loomis said anyone who is concerned if their absentee ballot has been returned to the clerk should visit myvote.wi.gov. People can request an absentee ballot on that site, and track it going through the mail until it arrives.

Like Sadler, Loomis is confident that anyone who takes up Trump’s suggestion and attempts to vote twice will wind up just wasting everyone’s time, because poll workers will have it marked down that an absentee ballot had already arrived for that person.

“There just will be more people at the polling place, that won’t be allowed to vote,” she said.

Voter fraud cases have been rare in the Chippewa Valley. However, there are some rare instances of people voting when they weren’t legally allowed to do so.

In October 2016, Chippewa County resident Nebi Ademi was convicted of disorderly conduct after he voted in the April 2016 election. Ademi is from Macedonia, has a green card, but is not a U.S. citizen. Judge Steve Cray determined after reading reports that Ademi was not making a “nefarious attempt” to illegally vote. He had lived in the country for 31 years but had never attempted to vote before. He was ordered to pay a $443 fine.