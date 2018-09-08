Countless surgeries, a decade’s worth of adjustment and a canine friend on the horizon for a young man who needs it most.
The Bergeman family lives in Chippewa Falls and has a household consisting of Jordan and Jessica Bergeman and their three children, the oldest of whom, Jeffery, has lived with cerebral palsy for more than a decade.
In 2008, when Jeffery was less than 2 years old, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest that completely altered both his and his family’s lives, said his mother Jessica.
“It has been a huge adjustment,” she said. “Before his cardiac arrest, Jeffery was a perfectly healthy normally developing toddler. He was 22 months old when he had his cardiac arrest, his resuscitation lasted about 20 minutes, and that completely changed his trajectory for the rest of his life.”
The untimely health complication left Jeffery without the ability to walk, speak, receive nutrition without the use of feeding tube, and led to other health complications such as epilepsy, scoliosis and Aphasia.
She said the winter weather in Wisconsin can be an additional complication for Jeffery and his on-going medical procedures and health concerns.
“Every winter here in Wisconsin is a challenge for even healthy people’s respiratory systems due to the cold,” Bergeman said. “For Jeffery, he’s at an even greater risk here. We’ve had pretty good luck the past year or two, but it’s not uncommon for him to develop pneumonia or complications from a stomach bug that cause him to be hospitalized for anywhere from three to seven days. He just can’t rebound as quickly as the average person would.”
Even with the growing list of health concerns, Jeffery has managed to become independent in a few ways.
Whether it be using a specialized computer that tracks his eye movements to communicate or turning his head left or right when addressed to communicate yes or no, the Bergeman family continues to be optimistic about Jeffery’s potential future level of independence.
“Those little pieces of independence started us thinking about other ways that he could gain little bits of independence here or there using whatever tools we could get,” Bergeman said.
The purchase of a Multipurpose, Task-Trained Service Dog is the next step the Bergeman family believes will help Jeffery gain even more independence and quality of life in the near future.
Service dogs are aimed to assist their companion in three main areas. The first is mobility assistance. This involves the dog being able to pull Jeffery in his wheelchair short distances (like from the bus to his home) among other scenarios that involve the wheel chair being moved or adjusted.
The second area involves specific tasks. That applies to Jeffery when he requires assistance to open and close interior and exterior doors, turn on and off a light switch, press and hold the automatic door buttons at various public locations, and being able to help mitigate the many physical disabilities that come with cerebral palsy.
Finally, a service dog will aid Jeffery with behavior disruption. That refers to times in which a medical procedure or daily life event causes Jeffery to feel illness, anxiety and fear. The dog will be trained to alleviate these negative feelings through physical interaction with Jeffery.
All of these services will greatly improve Jeffery’s quality of life, but one major barrier remains between him and his furry companion.
The price of Multipurpose, Task-Trained Service dogs stands at $34,000. The Bergemans were recently accepted into the 4 Paws For Ability Inc. program to help with the high cost of the service dog, but even after their contribution they are still left with an outstanding total of $16,000 to attain the dog. That’s why the idea of fundraising has come into play.
Just over a week ago Jessica Bergeman launched a fundraising project on mightycause.com to raise money for 4 Paws for Ability Inc. in hopes of raising the much needed funds. The website functions similarly to other fundraising websites such as Kickstarter or GoFundMe, accepting voluntary online donations from interested individuals online. The difference being Mighty Cause is a platform used for strictly non-profit causes.
The project has received a few donations through its first week of open donations, but the family hopes to see the number increase soon in order to help Jeffery and his dog come together as soon as possible.
Jessica Bergeman is optimistic the fundraiser will go well due to the supportive nature of the city her family calls home.
“We’re really grateful that we live in a community like Chippewa Falls,” Bergeman said. “There’s a lot of community support for fundraising activities like this, so we’re grateful to be a part of this community.”
For more information on Jeffery’s story, and how to donate to the project, you can visit the fundraiser page at https://www.mightycause.com/story/4pawsforjeffrey.
