Chippewa Falls’ sesquicentennial celebration is just around the corner, and a hardworking local performance group is ready to join in the festivities.
The musical lumberjack aggregation known as The Swampers is set to perform their new show “Today in the Valley” as part of the Pure Water Days and Sesquicentennial Birthday Bash festivities next week at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
The show features original stories and songs celebrating the new and exciting changes being made in the Chippewa Valley, including the new Riverfront park, new music, hotels, restaurants, wineries and more. The showings are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9. Tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for youths and $32 for a family of four.
The Swampers have been putting on productions for Pure Water Days every year for 18 years, featuring a unique style of music that blends guitars, mandolins and a variety of other music commonly found in country and folk music.
Chief songwriter and The Swampers member Jerry Way said the 150th anniversary of Chippewa Falls has made this year’s production very special.
“The anniversary is a brand new and exciting aspect of the show this year,” Way said. “We actually have a song in the show dedicated to the anniversary of the city of Chippewa Falls. And we are also going to be using photographs from a production we put on earlier this year, which told the story of Chippewa Falls in 1869, to better illustrate the time and celebrate how far we’ve come. It’s going to be a fun addition.”
Way said this year’s production, like many others, has been a long creative process, which requires a lot of head work to accomplish annually.
“As soon as one finishes, I begin writing a new one,” Way said. “It’s a yearlong process of writing the songs, writing the script, gathering updated photos and then rehearsing the show.”
Way’s wife, Carol Way, also plays a pivotal role in the productions every year, Way said. From taking pictures to lending a hand in the music, he said the productions couldn’t happen without her assistance.
After almost two decades of The Swampers putting on productions in the Chippewa Valley, Way said the people who come out to support the locally produced shows are what help keep him motivated to continue to put pen to paper and perform consistently over the years.
“I love writing music and stories,” Way said. “I love performing them with the kind of terrific performers that The Swampers are -- that along with the terrific audiences who come out are big motivators to keep going. The kind of people who keep coming back to the shows who have a vital interest in the Chippewa Valley and the pride they have for the city is very inspiring for me.”
Now that the songs are written, the pictures are taken, the cast has been selected and the rehearsal process is wrapping up, Way said crowds are in for a treat.
“Audiences can expect to be thoroughly entertained,” Way said. “Anyone who comes will also learn a thing or two about the Chippewa Valley. It should be a fun time.”
For more information on The Swampers' two performances and the rest of the events included in the Pure Water Days and Sesquicentennial Birthday Bash festivities, you can visit http://gochippewafalls.com/.
