Local health organizations preparing for COVID-19 vaccine arrival

Now that a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, it’s time for local health organizations to put together their plans for what the future will look like once the vials arrive.
“This is the largest and most ambitious public health vaccination campaign in history,” Bridget Pfaff, an infection control specialist at Gundersen, said during a planning session Tuesday morning.
The session was focused on a long-term plan, not just the immediate moments after the vaccine arrives at Gundersen facilities.
Pfaff said it’s taking a village to prepare for how the vaccine will be administered, proved by the room of people in varying career focuses.
Neither Gundersen nor Winona Health know for sure yet when the vaccines will arrive to their facilities, but both said that they could arrive at some point this week.
Gundersen has the extra complication of looking at possible arrival times in multiple states where their organization is located.
For both health organizations, the vaccine is highly recommended for employees, but is not currently mandated.
Concern about the vaccine that was made quicker than originally estimated are present across the nation.
Rachelle Schultz, president and CEO at Winona Health, said Tuesday, “We have to trust the science. We have to trust the studies that have been done. There’s been a tremendous amount of rigor in the study, the research and so forth that goes into this. All indications are that the (effectiveness) of this is very high, even compared to other vaccines.”
Employees who are at high-risk for being exposed to COVID-19 will be some of the first in the La Crosse and Winona communities to receive the shots, with a second round of shots coming a couple weeks later.
The vaccine is expected at this time to be available to the general public in spring.
Social distancing, masks and proper hygiene practices will still be asked of everyone vaccinated.
Winona Health will be a hub for the vaccine in Winona County, as Schultz explained that the facility was the best suited for the storage and administration of the vials.
More information about the vaccine and who will be able to receive it at different points in the near future will be available at gundersenhealth.org and on MyChart app for Gundersen and at winonahealth.org for Winona Health.
