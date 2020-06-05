Local hip-hop artist TeawhYB releases new EP "What We Were"

“Unfortunately coronavirus hit and they canceled the entire festival just like the rest of the world has been canceled ever since,” Baumgart said. “It’s hard to be too upset about it now, but obviously at the time, I was devastated. I didn’t foresee what the world was going to become at the time, so now I understand that there was no chance the festival was going to happen. I’m just grateful I had the chance to play the festival, and just because I wasn’t able to perform doesn’t mean I didn’t earn it.”

During COVID-19 quarantine, TeawhYB has been making the most of his free time. He has been writing new music, contacting publications for promotions, has written 10 feature spots on other artists’ songs, produced graphical work and thrown around the idea of putting together a local festival to celebrate the return of normalcy once he is cleared to do so.

He said he hopes the work he put out to the world Friday is the next stepping stone for his career and propels him to new heights.

“I feel like my sound is professional enough to be played on the radio and be a part of bigger playlists,” Baumgart said. “My sound can be put up against mainstream artists even though I’m not a part of that mainstream. I want this to be the introduction for TeawhYB on a larger scale.”