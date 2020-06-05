Local hip-hop artist TeawhYB releases new EP "What We Were"

A Chippewa Valley hip-hop artist is primed to take 2020 by storm with the release of his best music to date.
Tyler Baumgart is a local rapper/alternative hip-hop artist who performs under the stage name TeawhYB. Friday marks the release of his latest EP, “What We Were,” which he said is a nostalgic but contemporary look at intimate topics, such as relationships and finding yourself, set to a fun summer soundtrack.
“It’s a real tale and it personifies the ambiguity of modern dating culture,” Baumgart said. “In this day and age, it’s really hard to meet somebody and know what their intentions are. So, I just tried to put together a project based on dating apps and emoji relationships. You never really know what you have when you have it, so that’s why we look back and wonder what we were at that time.”
TeawhYB is growing a strong fan base and reputation locally and regionally on the back of his energetic live performances and strong streaming numbers.
He has been performing as TeawhYB for years and said his art has graduated from revolving around drinking, partying and college life to now writing songs that are impactful and meaningful not just to him but his listeners as well.
Baumgart is a proud member of the LGBTQ community and said coming to terms with who he was inside has helped him gain a unique viewpoint on life and sympathy for his fellow man, which he hopes he communicates through his music.
“Growing up I always wondered what I was to society,” Baumgart said. “When I started I wasn’t out and now I can look back and see what I was and I’m better for it. At the end of the day, the message I want to present to everybody is we shouldn’t forget what we were before the coronavirus pandemic hit. We had wonderful relationships and we had unique characteristics. Things will definitely change once the world opens back up, but it’s important for us to remember what we were.”
Throughout his career, TeawhYB already has an impressive list of accomplishments. Last October he performed at UW-Madison’s Freak Fest, one of the largest Halloween festivals in the United States. His powerful performance at Freak Fest and on stages throughout the Midwest have helped him gain hundreds of thousands of streams on popular music streaming services like Spotify, bolstering his career as a hip-hop artist on the rise.
One opportunity Baumgart was elated for, but ultimately didn’t come to fruition, was an upcoming appearance at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. The festival is one of the largest in the United States and he earned a spot at the 2020 edition of the festival through a competition on an app called Lum.
After buying tickets for the festival, booking over a week’s stay in Texas to attend the full festival and contacting blogs and radio stations to do press while in town, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and canceled the festival.
“Unfortunately coronavirus hit and they canceled the entire festival just like the rest of the world has been canceled ever since,” Baumgart said. “It’s hard to be too upset about it now, but obviously at the time, I was devastated. I didn’t foresee what the world was going to become at the time, so now I understand that there was no chance the festival was going to happen. I’m just grateful I had the chance to play the festival, and just because I wasn’t able to perform doesn’t mean I didn’t earn it.”
During COVID-19 quarantine, TeawhYB has been making the most of his free time. He has been writing new music, contacting publications for promotions, has written 10 feature spots on other artists’ songs, produced graphical work and thrown around the idea of putting together a local festival to celebrate the return of normalcy once he is cleared to do so.
He said he hopes the work he put out to the world Friday is the next stepping stone for his career and propels him to new heights.
“I feel like my sound is professional enough to be played on the radio and be a part of bigger playlists,” Baumgart said. “My sound can be put up against mainstream artists even though I’m not a part of that mainstream. I want this to be the introduction for TeawhYB on a larger scale.”
While COVID-19 may have changed his approach to 2020 and how to best continue his ascent, Baumgart said at the end of the day he just hopes his music strikes a chord with whoever listens to it and leaves them in a better place than where they were before they put their headphones on.
“I just want to make people feel something,” Baumgart said. “Not everybody is going to like my music, and I understand that, but I hope they go away feeling some sort of emotion. Whether they feel happy and positive afterwards, or if I make them want to dance, I just want it to resonate with people. And when that happens, it instantly makes me happy and feel like it’s all worth it.”
The new TeawhYB EP is available on all major streaming platforms and more information can be found on teawhyb.com.
