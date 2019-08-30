Sarah Chaffee will start seventh grade next week at Chippewa Falls Middle School.
She’ll do so already a state and world champion.
But before she begins another year in the classroom, she’s looking to add another trophy to her mantle.
Chaffee will be one of more than 130 participants to compete at this weekend’s Wisconsin State Horseshoe Tournament, beginning Saturday at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Chaffee will compete in the Junior Girls Championship Class, a class she has won the previous two years.
She is already an accomplished pitcher with four state championships and one world championship to her name. Her father, Dean, introduced her to the game, and before long, Sarah’s competitiveness helped fuel her to become a world-class player.
“I like anything really competitive,” Sarah said. “I thought it was something to try. I didn’t know I’d be excelling at it so much, but I tried it and I really liked it and I wanted to get better. So I ended up getting really good.”
Sarah won the Under-12 Cadet State Championship in 2015 and 2016 before bumping up to the Junior Girls class, where she has remained dominant, winning state titles in 2017 and 2018 and going for a three-peat this weekend.
She plays in tournaments primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota but has traveled to Utah and Texas for the world championships. Sarah took fourth place in the Cadet division in 2017, an admittedly disappointing finish that helped fuel her to further success including a world championship in the Junior Girls class earlier this year.
“I was pretty frustrated,” Sarah said of her first world championship performance. “I came in thinking I could have a pretty good chance, but I ended up not. I had to deal with that but I ended up practicing more and keeping my focus and ended up good this time.”
As Sarah enters this weekend looking for another title, she knows keeping focus is the key.
“I’ve got the mechanics down and all that kind of stuff,” Sarah said. “All I need to do is keep my mind focused, and I should be good.”
Dean is the president of the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club and will also serve as tournament director for this weekend’s event, which is being hosted in Eau Claire for the first time since 2012. Eau Claire has previously held the world championships in 1987 and 2002. Dean will be among the ECHC members in action in the Men’s Championship Class.
“We’re happy to have it in Eau Claire,” Chaffee said. “We have some of the best sports in the state at Carson Park.”
Dean was also introduced to the game as a youngster, learning to pitch while growing up on his family’s farm in Lyle, Minnesota.
He got more serious with the game about 15 years ago when he began playing in more tournaments and leagues. The sport has allowed the family to travel the country together and meet others with similar interests.
“It’s really fun because you get to meet new people and do that kind of thing and we found a lot of friends from horseshoes,” Sarah said.
That family time is what the Chaffees have enjoyed most about the sport. For Dean, he has found something every parent hopes for — an activity to share and bond with their child over.
“I love it. I think it’s definitely something we can share as a family,” Dean said. “We oftentimes travel as a family group to tournaments to watch her. I’m very proud of her as far as her accomplishments in the sport, but it’s a fun thing to be able to share that with her and with the family as well because it’s a unique thing.”
As Sarah Chaffee can attest, a lot can change when you put your mind to it.