Local Outdoors: Preliminary nine-day gun deer harvest numbers up for Chippewa County, statewide

Pleasant weather and more hunters in the woods led to a higher deer harvest for the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin for 2020.

Preliminary numbers released from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday show a total of 188,712 deer harvested during the nine-day season, which ran from Nov. 21-29. That harvest was an increase of 15.8 percent statewide compared to 2019 with Chippewa and Dunn counties also showing strong gains.

Chippewa County had a nearly 18% increase in the Central Farmland Zone with 2,832 deer harvested including 1,115 antlered while the Northern Forest zone had an increase of close to 50% with 832 harvested. DNR Wildlife Biologist Terry Shaurette said an increase in available antlerless tags for the Northern Forest Zone helped with the sharp increase but across the state more hunters were finding more deer and that trend was no exception in Chippewa County.

“We were expecting for sure from 2019 that it would be up, given the earlier start to the season," Shaurette said. "It turned out to be really good weather so that helped keep hunters out in the woods.”

Dunn County saw a harvest increase of 20.9% overall with 5,044 total deer in 2020 including 1,991 antlered.