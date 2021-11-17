Local rock outfit Motherwind to release debut EP "The Other World"

The Chippewa Valley is about to receive a heavy dose of original psychedelic grunge jams.

Motherwind, a four-piece rock band originating in the Chippewa Valley, is set to release its debut EP “The Other World” on Friday. The five-song recording was recorded by local musician Will Wall (FM Down) and captures the young outfit’s 70’s rock-inspired energy on tape.

“The record is about change and allowing things to change in the way they are meant to,” lead singer Anthony Frey said. “I think all music should be listened to from a subjective perspective because everyone takes away different thoughts and feelings from the same song. The songs on this record were written about resisting things, and being in denial, so people can work through those feeling vicariously through us.”

In August 2020 Motherwind formed out of the ashes of the members’ former projects, The Color Scene and Filthy Sweet. Wanting to continue to pursue music, the group developed a live set consisting of covers and original music, quickly garnering the attention of rock music lovers in the Chippewa Valley.

Despite a global pandemic raging since the inception of Motherwind, they have managed to open for national rock acts such as Crobot, in addition to playing the regional music festival Northwoods Rock Rally earlier this year.

“We’ve gotten to the point where we feel like brothers now,” drummer Jackson Kleingartner said. “Everyone in the band has been around the block a time or two, and it feels like we all have a common goal. It’s refreshing to see everyone being so passionate about the same project to relatively the same extent.”

A unique aspect of Motherwind is the inclusion of a party-like atmosphere, whether it be in the studio or on stage. The lead single from the EP, “Davy Bones,” was released in October and was accompanied by an impressive video depicting a twisted and crazy birthday party.

At the group’s EP release concert last Saturday, the band even had pinatas filled with cheeseburgers ripped open in the crowd during their performance, a notion Frey is particularly proud of.

“All the cheeseburgers were eaten, I’m happy to say,” Frey said. “We try and make our live performances as energetic as possible. Adding things like piñatas, and moving to the music and engaging with the audience as much as possible is incredibly important to us. It feels good on stage and be able to let go of all of our energy.”

Whether it is on stage, or in the recording studio, you can trust Motherwind will continue to bring as much as energy as possible to their craft as they continue to push themselves musically in the Chippewa Valley and beyond.

Motherwind’s debut EP, “The Other World,” is available Friday on Spotify, Apple Music and all major streaming services. Physical copies and merchandise will be available on bandcamp.com and motherwindband.com in the coming days.

