Local teen spends Make-A-Wish gift on Christmas presents for others

When Railynn Barnard was offered a gift from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, she could have opted for any variety of trips or presents for herself.
Instead, Railynn opted to use the money on a shopping spree, purchasing presents for others that were dropped off at the Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County.
“So much was given to me when I was going through what I was going through,” Railynn said. “I thought I wanted to make Christmas special for others. I think everyone should eventually give back to the community.”
Railynn, 16, is in remission with acute myeloid leukemia; she says she doubts she will ever be cancer-free but is currently healthy. When she was in the hospital in January, she was offered the wish. She opted for the shopping spree because the Christmas season is her favorite time of the year.
“It’s because you can spend the most quality time with people you love,” she said.
Railynn learned two weeks ago that she was receiving her gift. But she was surprised when she stepped outside her home in Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning to have a limousine waiting for her to take her on the shopping trip. She had been in a limo once before, and was thrilled to have the unexpected ride.
Railynn made stops at several stores in Eau Claire on Wednesday before returning to Chippewa Falls to drop off the gifts. The amount spent on the trip wasn’t publicly disclosed. Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County is a local non-profit that serves families with a focus on children younger than age 17.
The local chapter of Make-A-Wish has eight active members. Joyce Lancour, an area wish granter, has been volunteering in the group for nearly 20 years, and she was stunned when she heard of Railynn’s request.
“This is the first wish I’ve been a part of when they want to give back,” she said. “To hear it is just heart-touching. It’s just amazing.”
Wish granter Steve Hesselberg echoed those comments.
“You don’t hear kids her age, who are given the gift of a lifetime, and choose to give it to someone else,” Hesselberg said. “She’s a special lady.”
Lancour said their organization is working on filling a handful of wishes right now, but with the pandemic, many of those gifts that involve travel, such as a trip to Disney World, are on hold.
Since the Wisconsin Chapter of Make-A-Wish was founded in 1984, more than 7,200 Wisconsin families have received wishes, the organization says. About 450 children are currently waiting for their wish.
To learn more, visit wish.org/Wisconsin.
