Local teen spends Make-A-Wish gift on Christmas presents for others

When Railynn Barnard was offered a gift from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, she could have opted for any variety of trips or presents for herself.

Instead, Railynn opted to use the money on a shopping spree, purchasing presents for others that were dropped off at the Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County.

“So much was given to me when I was going through what I was going through,” Railynn said. “I thought I wanted to make Christmas special for others. I think everyone should eventually give back to the community.”

Railynn, 16, is in remission with acute myeloid leukemia; she says she doubts she will ever be cancer-free but is currently healthy. When she was in the hospital in January, she was offered the wish. She opted for the shopping spree because the Christmas season is her favorite time of the year.

“It’s because you can spend the most quality time with people you love,” she said.

Railynn learned two weeks ago that she was receiving her gift. But she was surprised when she stepped outside her home in Chippewa Falls Wednesday morning to have a limousine waiting for her to take her on the shopping trip. She had been in a limo once before, and was thrilled to have the unexpected ride.