Local upcoming CVTC spring graduates adapt to new learning, workforce

The final semester of college is supposed to be about real-world learning, searching for employment and celebrating graduation.
For spring graduates, that ideal final months of school will be much different this year.
Riley Henneman, from Bloomer, is in his final semester of the automation engineering technology program at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Instruction typically involves the greatest amount of hands-on work as students near their point of entering the workforce, but with buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a challenge to receive the same level of learning.
“The automation program, it’s a very hands-on program, and especially so when you’re in your fourth semester,” Henneman said. “At that point you are tying everything together and applying all the skills you’ve learned.”
George Friberg is also a part of the automation engineering technology program at CVTC and will be graduating in May. Through online video chats and other projects accessed using virtual communication, students have been able to receive adequate instruction but it’s not the same, he said. There is equipment used doing in-class work that just isn’t available now.
Despite the new challenges, the Elk Mound native has embraced the adjustment. The way of learning has been forced to change and curriculum isn’t going to be completely the same, but learning to deal with that can be beneficial, he said.
“It’s good to have change to push you in areas you are uncomfortable with,” Friberg said. “It’s going to make you grow and take on challenges better, bring out problem-solving skills that you maybe didn’t know you had.”
In the final semester of the criminal justice program at CVTC, Samantha Caress won’t get the hands-on training typically provided in the final months of school. Like many of her classmates, progressing to the law enforcement academy will allow a continuation of learning the real-world skills needed for the job.
The Glenwood City native said instructors have done a good job adapting and making sure students stay on track in their educational paths.
With economic activity having slowed due to the virus outbreak, it has been challenging for some students in the search for employment once they graduate.
Luckily for Caress, she recently secured part-time work for the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office. Caress had gone through an internship last summer with the office where she learned of it — the reserve unit program that employs those within a year of certification through an academy.
Henneman had experienced some level of difficulty when searching for jobs this spring. The CVTC job fair March 10 saw a decrease in employers and job opportunities and following an interview with a company he was notified of its hiring freeze.
Henneman was able to secure employment after graduation but understands the challenges that have arisen for graduating students seeking work. Hearing from classmates about their struggles in the job hunt has made Friberg appreciate the job he was able to secure at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire.
CVTC also had to postpone its commencement ceremony in May, opting to combine it with its summer celebration. All three students were looking forward to celebrating their accomplishment and although understanding of the decision, walking the stage this summer isn’t quite as appealing.
“For me, completing school is obviously a big accomplishment so the graduation ceremony is one last hurrah, it wraps everything up and then you know you are done with school,” Henneman said. “For it to be that late in July, for me I will have been working a few month already so I don’t know if it’s something I would still be that interested in after being away from school for that long. It loses its shine, you could say.”
While the final months of school have been quite different than the previous semesters, it has been all about adapting to the changing situation. Caress said it has been easier to accept the new way of learning and not having a spring commencement as the days have passed. Despite its recent impact this semester, the virus can’t take away all the work students have put into their education and the reward that comes with it, she said.
“It doesn’t change how hard any of us worked,” Caress said. “It doesn’t change what we’re about to earn. We’re still graduating and we still get our degrees and certificates so that’s still exciting.”
