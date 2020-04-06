Local upcoming CVTC spring graduates adapt to new learning, workforce

Henneman was able to secure employment after graduation but understands the challenges that have arisen for graduating students seeking work. Hearing from classmates about their struggles in the job hunt has made Friberg appreciate the job he was able to secure at Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire.

CVTC also had to postpone its commencement ceremony in May, opting to combine it with its summer celebration. All three students were looking forward to celebrating their accomplishment and although understanding of the decision, walking the stage this summer isn’t quite as appealing.

“For me, completing school is obviously a big accomplishment so the graduation ceremony is one last hurrah, it wraps everything up and then you know you are done with school,” Henneman said. “For it to be that late in July, for me I will have been working a few month already so I don’t know if it’s something I would still be that interested in after being away from school for that long. It loses its shine, you could say.”