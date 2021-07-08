Local veterans immortalized in Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Lee Hepfler’s name is engraved into a bench that is permanently placed at the veterans wall at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
Hepfler, 89, was drafted and served in the U.S. Marines from 1951 to 1953. He attended a ceremony Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds, where a new memorial was unveiled and a wall honoring veterans was dedicated.
Hepfler’s son, Mike Hepfler, brought him to the ceremony, which kicked off the start of the 123rd annual Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
“He’s very proud of being a veteran and a Marine,” Mike Hepfler said.
Mike Hepfler said his family purchased the bench to honor his parents earlier this year, and it was installed in the past two weeks so it would be in place for the ceremony.
More than 100 people gathered in light rain Wednesday to watch the unveiling of the statue of the fallen soldier, displaying boots, a helmet and a gun.
The military display was created in 2013, said fair director Rusty Volk. An old flagpole was showing its age, and Volk decided that as part of the fair’s master plan, to relocate the flagpole closer to the entrance of the grounds near Edward Street. After the flagpole was moved, the veterans display has been constructed around it and has steadily grown in size and scope.
“This was a dream we had to improve our flagpole presentation,” Volk told the gathered crowd.
Next to the wall is silhouettes of military servicemen. Fixed lights will shine on those silhouettes. Volk said the wall cost about $30,000, with all the money donated by private groups.
“When you see this area at night, it will make your heart drop, because it’s so gorgeous,” Volk said. “It will remain here for all who come to enjoy.”
The display continues to evolve. Several inscribed paver stones will be placed in the ground when they arrive. Volk said he hoped they would come before the fair, but they are on back order.
Leroy Janske, Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council secretary/treasurer, was impressed with the wall and upgrades to the veterans display.
“I liked it from the beginning (in 2013),” Janske said. “The improvements and expansion is just making it better. The backdrop, the new wall, is just going to make it better. And it’s a great location. Everyone who enters the fair has to walk by it.”
State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was among the spectators who watched the solemn ceremony.
“It’s quite an amazing entrance here,” Summerfield said. “It’s really going to add to the fair.”