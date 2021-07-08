Local veterans immortalized in Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This was a dream we had to improve our flagpole presentation,” Volk told the gathered crowd.

Next to the wall is silhouettes of military servicemen. Fixed lights will shine on those silhouettes. Volk said the wall cost about $30,000, with all the money donated by private groups.

“When you see this area at night, it will make your heart drop, because it’s so gorgeous,” Volk said. “It will remain here for all who come to enjoy.”

The display continues to evolve. Several inscribed paver stones will be placed in the ground when they arrive. Volk said he hoped they would come before the fair, but they are on back order.

Leroy Janske, Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council secretary/treasurer, was impressed with the wall and upgrades to the veterans display.

“I liked it from the beginning (in 2013),” Janske said. “The improvements and expansion is just making it better. The backdrop, the new wall, is just going to make it better. And it’s a great location. Everyone who enters the fair has to walk by it.”

State Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, was among the spectators who watched the solemn ceremony.