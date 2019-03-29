The longtime director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair was the recipient of this year’s Friend of Public Health award.
Rusty Volk, who has been the fair’s director since 2008, was chosen by the Chippewa County Department of Health as to be awarded for his dedication to promoting health.
Each year the department recognizes a person or people who have been exceptional public health partners in the community.
In their announcement, the department called Volk a longtime friend to public health and said his contributions to the community and families in the Chippewa Valley were numerous.
Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Director said in the announcement that some of those contributions included improvements to the fairgrounds like rest rooms and asphalted pedestrian walkways, as well as ensuring that policies are followed by the food vendors.
“Rusty Volk has been a key player to public health and safety,” Weideman said. “We are so grateful to Rusty for partnering with us to better serve Chippewa County families and visitors.”
The announcement also called Volk a dedicated member of Chippewa County.
He is active in the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club, International Association of Fairs, Village of Lake Hallie Planning and Zoning Commission member, McDonell High School Foundation Board member, and active member of Holy Ghost Parish.
The department also said Volk’s community involvement and leadership helps Chippewa County Department of Public Health reach its Mission of “Prevent, Promote, Protect.”
Volk was recognized and given the award by Weideman at the county’s March 21 Health and Human Services Board meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.