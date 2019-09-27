Dust off your binoculars and get your cameras ready. We’re about two weeks from peak leaf-viewing season.
In Chippewa County, about 25% of the foliage has changed color. Peak foliage is expected in the third week of October.
In La Crosse, about 15% of the foliage has changed color, according to the Wisconsin Fall Color Report by Travel Wisconsin. Peak foliage is expected in the second week of October.
In Chippewa County, about 25% of the foliage has changed color. Peak foliage is expected in the third week of October.
In Winona County, the leaves between 0 to 25% changed, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Fall foliage in the Coulee Region usually peaks between the 10th and 15th of October, but can vary by a week or so either way, according to Rod Swerman, retired National Weather Service meteorologist in La Crosse.
Leaf peepers have reported a strong showing in northern Wisconsin counties, where the change in foliage is about 30 to 60% underway.
Leaves change color when days get shorter and trees stop producing as much chlorophyll, the green pigment that gives leaves their color. Chlorophyll also absorb sunlight and use solar energy to turn water and carbon dioxide into sugar.
As chlorophyll levels drop, other colors emerge.
You have free articles remaining.
Scarlets, crimsons and purples -- boosted by warm, sunny days and cool, frostless night -- come from a molecule called anthocyanin, which trees use to sequester nutrients. Not all trees make anthocyanin, but the ones that do boost production levels in a final push before winter, resulting in a brilliant red color in leaves.
Another molecule, carotenoid, give leaves a golden yellow or orange color. Leaf carotenoid levels remain steady throughout the year, so the intensity of yellows in fall foliage aren't dependent on weather.
Three conditions determine whether we’ll be treated to a full range of colors, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For a brilliant fall foliage showing, trees need:
A warm, wet spring
A summer that's not too hot or dry
A fall with plenty of warm sunny days and cool nights.
“We definitely had a wet spring with the rainfall we had in May and June,” said Dan Jones, National Weather Service meteorologist in La Crosse.
This summer was about 1.3 degree warmer and 0.65 inches wetter than the 30-year average, Jones said.
However, prolonged warm, wet weather will dull the colors in the fall leaf showing, while a severe frost will kill the leaves, causing them to brown and drop early, according to the Wisconsin DNR.
October looks like it will be slightly warmer than average, Jones said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.