William Kleich, owner of Loopy’s Saloon and Grill in the ntown of Wheaton, has filed a lawsuit against the Chippewa Fire District in an effort to allow the volleyball dome at his facility to continue operating 240 days a year without seeking a new permit.
Kleich filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court on Monday. It states that Kleich began mulling building an inflatable dome at his facility in 2007, but he learned that state code “limited a temporary use permit to a maximum of 180 days.” However, Kleich wanted the dome to be open from September to May each year, roughly 240 days. Kleich learned that the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) said a local fire agency could provide a variance on the 180-day limit.
Kleich obtained that variance permit from John Neihart, who was Chippewa Fire District chief at that time, on Aug. 20, 2009. Neihart died in January 2018.
“That approval was for the 2009-10 use of the dome structure, and all years going forward,” the lawsuit reads. “Had Chief Neihart not made the determination and granted up to 240 days of operation and the continuing year-to-year permit, Loopy’s and Kleich would not have invested in the temporary dome structure, as it would not have been financially feasible to do so.”
In April 2017, an anonymous complaint was filed, saying that Loopy’s was violating state code by operating beyond 180 days. The DSPS investigated and dismissed the complaint without taking any enforcement action. Kleich contends the complaint came from a competitor in Eau Claire.
Kleich contends the agreement he got with Neihart is still in effect. However, the Chippewa Fire District began sending him letters, saying he is now in violation.
The lawsuit specifically is against the Chippewa Fire District, but also deputy chief John Andersen, who Kleich contends is aware of the prior agreement with Neihart. Current Chief Scott Bernette is also listed as a defendant.
“Deputy Chief Andersen has knowingly misrepresented facts to DSPS and others related to the issuance of the permit to Loopy’s and the operation and use of the temporary structure,” the lawsuit reads.
Andersen said Monday he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit and declined to comment further.
A letter submitted in 2015 to Loopy’s tavern states the permit only allows for 180 days of operation, plus an additional 14 days for set up and tear down. Kleich received more letters last year, telling him he needs to follow state code.
“The District continued to state to Loopy’s that if it wished to operate the temporary dome structure for greater than 180 days, it would have to request approval from the state for a permit as a permanent structure,” the lawsuit reads.
However, it is an inflatable dome, not a permanent structure, the lawsuit adds.
The state has previously “inspected the temporary dome structure and reviewed all approvals, granted to Loopy’s after the dome had been erected in 2009, and found it to be in compliance with all laws and regulations,” the lawsuit states.
The dome has not been altered or expanded in the past decade. Along with the volleyball leagues, the dome is used for weddings, family reunions, nonprofit fundraising events, music and comedy shows, the lawsuit states.
Loopy’s is seeking to continue operating without a new permit, and is also is requesting that the Fire District pay legal fees.
The Chippewa Fire District has 45 days to respond.
