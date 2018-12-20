A lottery ticket sold in Chippewa Falls won a $91,000 prize this week.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Lottery, one lucky player matched all five numbers in the Badger 5 drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
The ticket was sold at DJ's Mart, 337 E. Park Ave., in Chippewa Falls. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 13, 26 and 29.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the lottery's Madison or Milwaukee offices.
