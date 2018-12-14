STANLEY — The Partners of Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital celebrated their 33rd Annual Love Lights Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Hospital and volunteer leaders joined with community members for this annual event with featured Partners President Donella Christianson, Ascension Our Lady of Victory Chief Administrative Officer Dawn Gapko and Director of Patient Care Services Kim Renaud. The Owen-Withee Quartet provided Entertainment with delightful holiday music.
Love Lights is the Partners with Ascension Our Lady of Victory annual fundraiser that raises funds to help pay for equipment that the hospital departments need that isn’t covered in their budget as well as high school and associate scholarships.
In addition to the annual scholarships, proceeds from this year’s Love Lights will be directed to the purchase of a bariatric wheelchair for the Hospital.
Purchasing a love light in memory or honor of a person or beloved pet is a great Christmas gift.
• White Lights are in memory of the deceased
• Red and green lights are in honor of the living
• Blue lights are to honor an active or retired military person, living or deceased
Love Lights may be purchased for a donation of $3 per light through Dec. 25. Donor forms are available in the Ascension Our Lady of Victory lobby, area clinics and other area businesses. If you are unable to pick up forms, you may write your name, address, and phone number, along with the names of your loved one(s), the color of light(s), and your check, payable to “Partners with Ascension Our Lady of Victory,” to:
Love Lights Christmas Trees
Ascension Our Lady of Victory Hospital
1120 Pine Street
Stanley, WI 54768-0220
Partners with Ascension Our Lady of Victory welcome men and women who are interested in being ambassadors for the hospital as well as serving and supporting health-related activities. Partner members support and assist with fundraising and community and hospital health events, including the annual book sale, pie sale, scholarships, health screenings, blood drives, and more. New activities and fundraisers are planned in the coming year.
If you would like to become a member of Partners with Ascension Our Lady of Victory, or need additional information, please contact Donella Christianson at 715-644-3638 or Marian Walsdorf at 715-644-5343.
