At a Sunday stop at a Lake Hallie sporting goods store, Gov. Scott Walker kicked off his re-election campaign by emphasizing the state’s low unemployment rate.
The platform was a hit with severalwith Chippewa Valley supporters.
“Unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been,” said Lee Christensonof Eau Claire who came to Mouldy’s Archery and Tackle Sunday to see Walker. “He’s turned the state around really well for the ordinary person trying to make ends meet.”
The state's unemployment level hit 2.8 percent in April, a record low for Wisconsin, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
Several more Walker supporters said low unemployment is a key reason why they’re voting for him — and all were confident Walker would win in the November election.
The large Democratic field is weakening Walker’s challengers said Eau Claire County Republican Party chairwoman Tara Balts.
“To me they’re like a blurred line,” Balts said, referring to the eight-person Democratic field that will face off in a primary Tuesday. “Good luck to them, but Scott Walker’s going to win this.”
Several Walker supporters mentioned state schools superintendent Tony Evers as the Democratic frontrunner, but were still confident in Walker’s chances.
“My guess would be Tony Evers, but I don’t think Tony has the personality to beat him,” said Jeff Grochowski of Mondovi. “Democrats are flat. They’ve played all their cards.”
However, Hunter Kuepfer of Chippewa Falls, who plans to vote for Walker, said Kelda Roys’ fundraising may give her an edge.
“Because of that bigger sum she’s got into her campaign … that would be almost more a threat,” Kuepfer said. “It all depends on the whole grassroots effort as well, for any Democrat.”
As of Aug. 7, Roys, a former state representative, said her campaign had nearly $292,000 in cash. Evers, the Democratic frontrunner according to several recent Marquette University Law polls, had $158,000 on hand.
Walker was still far ahead of the Democratic field with $6.1 million.
For state Sen. Terry Moulton, R-Chippewa Falls, which Democrat comes out on top Tuesday isn’t a large concern.
“No matter who ends up being the opponent, they’re probably going to get automatically 45 percent of the vote,” Moulton said. “Not one of them really stands out to me.”
The large field means the outcome is unpredictable, Moulton said.
During his Lake Hallie appearance Sunday, Walker took aim at Evers, Roys, political activist Mike McCabe and Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, D-Alma, for their recent comments about reducing the population of the state prison system.
“They said they want to cut the prison population by 50 percent,” Walker said Sunday. “To me, when they talk about prison reform, picking some arbitrary number because of a left-wing political agenda is not the answer.”
Calling the upcoming race “the toughest election we’ve ever had for governor,” Walker ended his speech Sunday saying national groups, including the ACLU, are planning to target the Wisconsin election.
“The left is angry. Their rhetoric is filled with hatred,” Walker said. “We need to counter that not with more of the same, but with optimism and organization.”
Walker faces another Republican on the ballot in Tuesday’s primary. Robert Meyer of Sun Prairie describes himself as a “fiscally conservative moderate,” and calls for “sufficient” education funding and sustainable energy, according to his campaign website.
Several Chippewa County political candidates — including Rep. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, and Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer — and Chippewa County Sheriff candidates Jim Kowalczyk (D) and Travis Hakes (R) are not facing opponents in the primary.
The Republican primary for U.S. Senate is hotly contested, including candidates Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, and businessman Kevin Nicholson. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is not facing a Democratic challenger Tuesday.
For a preview of the candidates who will appear on your ballot, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters can register at their polling places.
For a list of Chippewa County polling locations, visit http://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/county-clerk/elections/polling-places.
