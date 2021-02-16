Lower than expected: Voter turnout severely low in spring primary

COVID-19, the cold, and a lack of races were leading to below average voting numbers.

The spring primary election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin to elect a new state Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The Superintendent of Public Instruction is a constitutional officer within the executive branch of state government and acts as the executive head of the Department of Public Instruction.

Those vying for current Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s position included: Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shan Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson and Joe Feenrick.

Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler said the turnout for a spring primary is usually low whenever there is only one race on a ballot.

“The poll numbers have been lower than expected,” Sadler said. “Between the cold weather and the pandemic, not as many people are coming out. It’s also a February primary where most of the county has one contest on the ballot. I don’t think most people are excited about only having one contest on a ballot.”

Besides the city of Cadott where there is a school board race, the sole race throughout the county was for Superintendent of Public Instruction.