Lower than expected: Voter turnout severely low in spring primary

COVID-19, the cold, and a lack of races were leading to below average voting numbers.
The spring primary election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin to elect a new state Superintendent of Public Instruction.
The Superintendent of Public Instruction is a constitutional officer within the executive branch of state government and acts as the executive head of the Department of Public Instruction.
Those vying for current Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s position included: Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shan Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson and Joe Feenrick.
Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler said the turnout for a spring primary is usually low whenever there is only one race on a ballot.
“The poll numbers have been lower than expected,” Sadler said. “Between the cold weather and the pandemic, not as many people are coming out. It’s also a February primary where most of the county has one contest on the ballot. I don’t think most people are excited about only having one contest on a ballot.”
Besides the city of Cadott where there is a school board race, the sole race throughout the county was for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
This led to many polling locations, including the Chippewa Falls Public Library and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, having less than 25 people turnout to vote by mid-day.
Joe Niese, director of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, said having the largest voter turnout in history during the 2020 Presidential Election prepared the library polling location well in protecting from the spread of COVID-19.
“We haven’t had to deal with much today, because turnout has been pretty quiet,” Niese said. “It’s nothing like what we saw during the November election. We’re happy to have the library be a polling place and we’re doing everything we can to make it safe for the public.”
Chippewa Falls City Clerk Bridget Givens said the results of the election were showing that not even 20% of eligible voters were coming out to vote.
“We’re continuing with a lot of the same protocols even with the smaller turnout,” Givens said. “Some people are continuing to get more confident with coming out and voting as immunizations and vaccinations continue to rollout.”