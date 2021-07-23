Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announces candidacy for U.S. Senate seat, launches tour of Wisconsin

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes toured a farm north of Cadott on Thursday, learning more about agriculture issues facing farmers.

Barnes, 34, launched a tour of the state after announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat. Barnes is among nine Democratic candidates who have announced plans to run for the seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson.

“I want to feel I can adequately represent all parts of the state,” Barnes said as he walked around the barn, stopping to look inside grain bins and a milking barn.

Farmer Les Danielson invited Barnes to his property to talk about issues that farmers are facing.

“We reached out to candidates who don’t have a lot of ag background, and teach them what is important,” Danielson said at the end of the tour. “We’re happy to have someone come. When trade problems arise, what do you do?”

Johnson, who is finishing his second term as senator, hasn’t announced if he will seek a third term. Barnes said that whoever is the Republican candidate was not a factor in his decision to run.

“This race is about our values, our vision, so little of this campaign is based on who the opponent is,” Barnes said.