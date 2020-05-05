Lucy's Deli and Bomb Tacos collaborate to offer Mexican food on Cinco De Mayo

The event sold out in advance, with the businesses raking in a whopping 600 orders prior to the event.

A line outside of Lucy’s Deli could be seen throughout most of their business hours Tuesday, with customers eager to pick up their order. The menu Bomb Tacos provided included tacos al pastor, chorizo chicken, the vegetarian and a host of walking taco options.

Joshua Davidson said he decided to order from Lucy’s Deli because he regularly ate there before COVID-19 restrictions were put into place and wanted to be part of the festivities Tuesday.

“I just really miss coming down here and not thinking twice about sitting down and eating,” Davidson said. “So, when they offer choices like today it is important for me to take advantage of it. And even though it is nice today, I’m still really looking forward to everything go back to normal eventually.”

Davidson said it is imperative people continue to support local businesses when they offer promotions like Tuesday’s collaboration, because they need us more than ever to survive and thrive during these troubled and challenging times.