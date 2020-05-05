Lucy's Deli and Bomb Tacos collaborate to offer Mexican food on Cinco De Mayo

Two businesses came together Tuesday to celebrate a holiday the best way they know how to.
Downtown Chippewa Falls businesses Lucy’s Deli and Bomb Tacos collaborated Tuesday to offer tacos at Lucy’s Deli in honor of Cinco De Mayo.
The annual celebration on May 5 involves Mexican and Spanish food, but due to COVID-19 restrictions many businesses who traditionally offer this type of product aren’t able to be open to participate in the festivities.
The event dubbed “Let’s Taco Bout Cinco De Mayo,” came about through the desire for both businesses to offer patrons traditional Cinco De Mayo food, even if they can’t celebrate traditionally any other way.
Alex Henderson came to get food at Lucy’s Deli Tuesday because he loves tacos and wanted to have a healthy helping of them on the international holiday.
“There is no better food to have today than tacos,” Henderson said. “It’s hard to find ways to support some businesses we believe in right now because of the constantly changing restrictions, so when I heard of this promotion I had to jump on it.”
Even before the event Tuesday, the promotion was an instant hit. Due to only being open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and only being allowed to offer curbside pickup, Lucy’s Deli and Bomb Tacos employed a reservation/pre-pay protocol in which customers paid in advance for their food and place in line.
The event sold out in advance, with the businesses raking in a whopping 600 orders prior to the event.
A line outside of Lucy’s Deli could be seen throughout most of their business hours Tuesday, with customers eager to pick up their order. The menu Bomb Tacos provided included tacos al pastor, chorizo chicken, the vegetarian and a host of walking taco options.
Joshua Davidson said he decided to order from Lucy’s Deli because he regularly ate there before COVID-19 restrictions were put into place and wanted to be part of the festivities Tuesday.
“I just really miss coming down here and not thinking twice about sitting down and eating,” Davidson said. “So, when they offer choices like today it is important for me to take advantage of it. And even though it is nice today, I’m still really looking forward to everything go back to normal eventually.”
Davidson said it is imperative people continue to support local businesses when they offer promotions like Tuesday’s collaboration, because they need us more than ever to survive and thrive during these troubled and challenging times.
“I hope it’s dawning on people how important it is to support local businesses,” Davidson said. “Stores like Walmart and Target will be fine, but some of these places downtown won’t be able to survive. I hope they do, but without people going out of their way to support them, it just isn’t going to happen.”
While COVID-19 restrictions will continue to affect how people live their lives for the foreseeable future, Tuesday’s Cinco De Mayo taco event is just one small example of how a community can come together to simultaneously support and celebrate together.
