Luke Bryan
Country superstar Luke Bryan will headline the 2019 Country Fest in Cadott, Wis.

For the first time since 2008, Luke Bryan is coming to Country Fest.

Organizers on Friday announced Bryan as a headliner for the 33rd annual Country Fest, which is scheduled for June 27-29, 2019. The festival also announced a limited number of $99 presale tickets will go on sale Oct. 5.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luke Bryan to the Country Fest lineup," Chippewa Valley Music Festival spokesperson Abby Maliszewski said. "He has accomplished so much in the last six years — fans have been requesting him and we’re excited for his performance.”

He's the second act to be announced for the festival in Cadott, joining Little Big Town, who was announced during Country Fest 2018.

Bryan is a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, a five-time host of the ACM Awards, a NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year and was named a CMT Artist of the Year six consecutive years. He has more certified digital singles than any other country artist with 40 million tracks, 12 million albums with three billion music streams, and he was the most-streamed country artist from 2012 to 2016.

Bryan has placed 21 singles at No. 1, 11 of which he co-wrote, and has headlined arena tours and sold-out stadiums across the U.S. performing for 1.5 million fans in 2017 alone. In 2019, Luke, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, will return to the judges table for a second season on ABC’s American Idol.

A limited number of $99 three-day general admission tickets will be available for purchase beginning 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5 at the Country Fest website (www.countryfest.com). After the limited quantity has been reached, three-day general admission tickets will automatically increase to $119.

During the presale event, general campsites will be available for purchase at $95. VIP and Reserved Lawn seats have been on sale and will continue to be available at the lowest prices of the festival year.

“There was record attendance at Country Fest 2018 — we had to open a new campground area to accommodate the demand for campsites," Maliszewski said. "We are expecting 2019 to be another great year.”

