A mobile mammography bus from eastern Wisconsin will be visiting the communities of Rice Lake, Ladysmith, Cornell, Menomonie, Mondovi and Arcadia this month to show what two area hospitals are raising money for.
HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation and HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation are raising money to purchase a mobile breast scan bus to bring screening services to underserved areas.
The goal of the two hospitals’ foundations is to fund the purchase of a similar mobile mammography bus in 2020 and begin offering mobile mammography services at Prevea Health clinics in rural areas of western Wisconsin.
Ken Brown, director of imaging services for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals said in the announcement of the tour that early detection is the best defense against breast cancer.
“The ability to take this technology to women outside of the medical facility and to their location will increase the opportunity for women to access screening mammograms easily,” Brown said.
Earlier in June, Charter Bank donated $400,000 to HSHS foundations at both Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals for a mobile mammography unit to serve west-central Wisconsin.
HSHS hospitals in Green Bay, Sheboygan and Oconto Falls, in partnership with Prevea Health in those communities, have been providing mobile mammography services since 2018, and it is their bus that will be touring the area.
