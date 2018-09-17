A Cadott man accused of stabbing a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy in the shoulder was charged Friday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Travis A. Abbiehl, 35, whose address is now listed in court records as 2502 Harvey Dr., Menomonie, is accused of stabbing Sgt. Andrew Clark in the town of Wheaton in August.
At 9:49 a.m. Aug. 25, a man told law enforcement Abbiehl should be "taken back to the hospital,” according to the criminal complaint.
When law enforcement arrived, Abbiehl locked himself inside his vehicle and made threats to “harm himself with the knife,” according to the complaint.
During the incident, Abbiehl was communicating with another man using sign language.
Clark attempted to communicate with Abbiehl with the help of the man and using a pen and paper.
Abbiehl was “very agitated" and displayed the knife as if he would cut his arm or stab himself in the neck, according to the complaint.
Clark used a Taser on Abbiehl. Abbiehl exited the car then stabbed Clark, according to the complaint.
Clark is a 12-year employee of the department, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said in August.
Abbiehl was also charged with two additional felonies: battery to a law enforcement officer and substantial battery-intend bodily harm.
He is slated to make an initial appearance in Chippewa County court 1:30 p.m. today.
A $100,000 cash bond was set for Abbiehl on Sept. 10.
He remains at the Chippewa County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to online jail records.
